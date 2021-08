To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Although 44% of women and 40% of men aged 16-21 rate their digital skills as good, their confidence slips when it comes to applying for in-demand technology jobs, according to professional services firm Accenture. Asked about their career aspirations as they leave education, only 20% of young women and 29% of young men feel they could secure a tech role with the skills they have. This is despite 42% of 1,000 people surveyed believing there will be more jobs in technology because of the pandemic. This generation’s lack of confidence in their abilities could risk further skills shortages in the tech sector, suggested Shaheen Sayed, Accenture’s technology lead in the UK and Ireland. “If the digital native generation is not turning to technology as a career option, then we have a huge pipeline problem for the technology profession. Young people know technology is completely redefining the world right now - but their lack of confidence in securing a tech job indicates a worrying disconnect between young people, particularly girls, and a changing jobs market,” said Sayed. “Tech talent will be needed in all industries, not just in start-ups, and we cannot afford a digital skills deficit. To help dismantle barriers, employers must nurture tech talent from all backgrounds and recruit from a range of disciplines, including the humanities and arts, as well as STEM subjects. The convergence of these disciplines is still underp