Ban on agency staff will “remove a lifeline” from the NHS

The ban on certain agency staff in the NHS, which comes into force on 1 April, will “remove a lifeline” from NHS trusts, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) has claimed.

The recruitment body believes that the NHS staffing crisis will get worse thanks to the new measures, which restrict trusts from hiring agency nurses and locum doctors who are also employed as “substantive staff” in the NHS.

Substantive employment, in the context of the NHS, means someone who already has a contracted role within the NHS but takes on additional work from time to time.

A survey by the REC and the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) found that, in 94 of the 195 trusts it polled, more than half of the agency workers they use are also employed substantively by the NHS.

When asked what they think will happen as a result of the new rules, more than three-quarters said they thought candidates would focus more on the private sector for additional shifts than the NHS. More than half (55%) said candidates may choose not to work additional agency shifts at all.

CEOs of NHS trusts received a letter from NHS Improvement (NHSI) at the end of February reiterating their new obligations when it came to employing agency staff, namely:

From 1 April, trusts will not be able to employ individuals who are “substantively employed elsewhere in the NHS”. This is to cut down on a practice in some NHS employers where workers for other trusts are employed at significantly higher rates for additional hours at other trusts.

They need to reduce or eliminate the use of personal service companies. With new rules meaning contractors using personal service companies will come under IR35 from April, NHSI recommends that “providers will need to ensure all locum, agency and bank staff are subject to PAYE and payroll”.

Trusts are encouraged to work together locally to agree greater transparency on rates and avoid huge disparities between trusts. Nationally, there will be greater effort to ensure that spend on any one individual is not excessive – around 100 individuals in the NHS currently earn more than £200,000 per year from agency work, NHSI claims.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has also reacted angrily to the agency workers ban, claiming neither it nor the NHS Staff Council had agreed the move, and that there had been no consultation.

RCN’s head of employment relations Josie Irwin said: “We do not support this agency ban and we were not consulted. We support the right of our members to work in whatever way is best for them and their families.

“There is no obligation on nurses to join a hospital bank. It is the employer’s responsibility to ensure that shifts are filled. It is not right that nurses should work for less than they are worth. We will be taking this matter up further with NHS Improvement and the Department of Health.”

The RCN has advised members to make “whatever employment/bank/agency arrangements suit them and their families”. It said it supports the right of nurses with substantive NHS contracts to work extra hours.

It also said it would advise local representatives to lodge disputes with any trusts that prevent members from working in their own hospitals through agencies, just because they have substantive NHS contracts.

REC chief executive Kevin Green said: “The Department of Health is putting savings before patient safety. NHS trusts up and down the country will not be able to cover shifts, putting patients at risk.

“The NHS is facing one of the worst-ever staff shortages. The pay caps introduced last year have resulted in doctors and nurses choosing to work fewer shifts, go abroad, or to leave the sector altogether, meaning more gaps in rotas.”

He added that Brexit meant EU nurses are “quitting in increasing numbers because the Government has failed to provide any security about their future in the UK”.

“Now is not the time to make it more difficult and less attractive for doctors and nurses to take on additional shifts.”