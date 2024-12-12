10,000-plus civil service jobs to go in cost-cutting drive

At least 10,000 civil service jobs could be axed under government plans to cut costs by 5% across all departments.

Figures show the number of full-time civil service workers has surged in recent years, rising to 513,000 in central government compared with a low of around 380,000 in 2016.

However, ministers have now recognised that that the increase isn’t sustainable as they are forced to make tough financial decisions under current spending plans.

Earlier this week, chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a crackdown on “waste” and asked departments to curb 5% of their costs for “efficiency savings” as she launched a spending review.

She said this would ensure funding is prioritised for public services.

To cut costs, the government is already considering voluntary redundancy schemes and said it was committed to making the civil service “more efficient and effective, with bold measures to improve skills and harness new technologies”.

A spokesperson said: “Under our Plan for Change, we are making sure every part of government is delivering on working people’s priorities – delivering growth, putting more money in people’s pockets, getting the NHS back on its feet, rebuilding Britain and securing our borders in a decade of national renewal.”

The Treasury has set out departmental budgets for the coming year and it is for each government department to plan how it will meet its own funding allocation, the spokesperson added.

Mike Clancy, general secretary of trade union Prospect, said: “The Prime Minister has been clear that this government intends to value the contribution of dedicated public servants, and we welcome that commitment.

“We need a clear plan for the future of the civil service that goes beyond the blunt headcount targets that have failed in the past. This plan needs to be developed in partnership with civil servants and their unions, and we look forward to deeper engagement with the government in the coming months.”

