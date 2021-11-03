15 years of age discrimination laws: Are they working?

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Legislation to protect against age discrimination in the workplace was introduced 15 years ago, but there have been relatively few claims on this basis compared to on other grounds of discrimination. This figure is growing – but age discrimination cases still only represented 2% of the receipts in the employment tribunals in 2020 (3,668 cases out of 180,430). This is despite age discrimination being a very live issue. A report for Legal & General , published in full today by the Centre for Economic Business Research, claims that age discrimination impacts job prospects of 3 million over-50s and that half of over-50s (52%) who have searched for work in the past five years believe their age made employers less likely to hire them. It also found that one in nine over-50s face leaving the workforce altogether after being made redundant. Employment lawyers and HR professionals were warning that a disproportionate number of older employees were on furlough or let go in redundancy drives when the pandemic first hit and the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme began. Now that the scheme has ended, we might expect to see a similar spike in dismissals of our older colleagues. However, dismissals are not the only measure of discrimination, as the Legal and General report illustrates, inclusive recruitment practices seem to be suffering too, with 22% of surveyed candidates identifying their belief that their age was a factor in not being called to interview or recruited, citing being too close to retirement age, being overqualified or perceived as lacking ‘current’ skill sets.