Harness older workers’ skills, employers urged

by Adam McCulloch
Businesses are being urged to to plug a talent drain by investing in upskilling older workers as new findings reveal that employees aged over 55 are not receiving workplace training. Skills and standards specialist City & Guilds Group said that organisations faced productivity shortfalls during the Covid recovery period if they did not address the issue. Its newly released research, published in its annual Skills Index, showed that more than a third (38%) of workers aged over 55 had not received any workplace training for at least decade, or never at all, and only about half (47%) of older workers think they have all the skills they needed to succeed in the workplace. At the same time 54% of employers said they could not get the skilled workers they required, but only 14% said they would consider recruiting or retraining older workers to solve skills shortages. People aged 55+ were the least likely to have undertaken formal workplace training in the l
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work.

