Harness older workers’ skills, employers urged

newly released research, published in its annual Skills Index, showed that more than a third (38%) of workers aged over 55 had not received any workplace training for at least decade, or never at all, and only about half (47%) of older workers think they have all the skills they needed to succeed in the workplace. At the same time 54% of employers said they could not get the skilled workers they required, but only 14% said they would consider recruiting or retraining older workers to solve skills shortages.Businesses are being urged to to plug a talent drain by investing in upskilling older workers as new findings reveal that employees aged over 55 are not receiving workplace training. Skills and standards specialist City & Guilds Group said that organisations faced productivity shortfalls during the Covid recovery period if they did not address the issue. Its