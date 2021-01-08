2021 nominations open for CIPD’s highest accolade

The nominations for 2021 CIPD chartered companion status – a highly regarded accolade within HR – were opened on 1 January.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) says the award of chartered companion status is the world’s highest level of recognition in the world of HR and people development.

Nominees are judged on their exceptional leadership qualities and their influence on the profession over their careers and are selected as chartered companions directly by the CIPD board. It is the highest accolade and level of membership awarded by the professional body.

The CIPD says it is looking “for individuals who through their careers have made a positive impact for the profession and our purpose of championing better work and working lives.”

In addition to a track record of delivering results and change, to be successful nominees must demonstrate their positive impact on HR’s body of knowledge, credibility and reputation. They also have to have contributed to “good work” and have benefitted society in some way. Being an “ambassador, advocate and promoter of the CIPD” is also necessary.

Nominations can be made by any CIPD member who is a chartered member, chartered fellow, chartered companions, academic member or academic fellow. Nominees must be a CIPD chartered fellow or academic fellow member.

The nomination window closes on 17 May 2021 – click here for the nomination form.

The following 2020 nominees were given chartered companion status this year: