CIPD launches guide for hiring refugees

The CIPD Trust has published guidance to support employers and HR professionals to recruit and retain refugees.

The guide outlines relevant legislation and highlights organisations that have successfully supported refugees into employment. It also examines the business benefits of hiring refugees, including addressing skills shortages and gaps in the labour market, creating diverse workforces, and contributing to social responsibility.

According to data from UNHCR last year, there are more than 480,000 refugees in the UK. Research by the Commission for Integration of Refugees suggests that 33% have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, while 26% have a master’s degree or equivalent.

Refugees often also possess important skills such as adaptability, resilience and cross-cultural understanding.

Sally Eley, head of the CIPD Trust, said: “At the CIPD Trust, we’re passionate about supporting those facing the biggest barriers into work. Refugees often need to completely rebuild their lives here in the UK, after fleeing their homes to escape conflict, climate catastrophe or persecution.

“Employment is one of the most important factors in their integration, and organisations can create meaningful change by helping them to start their lives again.”

Jen Stobart, director of Tent UK, a network of over 70 companies connecting refugees to work, said: “Hiring refugees is a win-win-win. For refugees, securing meaningful work is a vital step in rebuilding their lives and integrating into their new communities. For businesses, it means accessing a resilient and dedicated talent pool that brings fresh perspectives, a strong work ethic, and higher retention rates. For our country, hiring refugees means a stronger economy and a solution to labour shortages.

“Yet, as they seek to secure meaningful employment, refugees face many structural barriers that business can help tackle. HR professionals play a fundamental role in successfully recruiting and onboarding refugee talent.”

Starbucks began a refugee hiring programme in 2017 in partnership with the Refugee Council UK.

Russell Butcher, director of strategic programmes and partner resources at Starbucks EMEA said: “Refugees bring many of the winning attributes and skills we look for. However, it goes beyond what refugees bring to Starbucks, as we look to create new paths for them to thrive.

“In the UK we’re working in collaboration with the Refugee Council UK. We’ve built a programme that delivers training to help refugees rebuild their lives through employment, which over 400 refugees have joined.”

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ



Browse more human resources jobs