Accelerating productivity through learning and talent management (webinar)

Thursday 28 April 2022, 11:00am BST

As the labour market presents employers with a dearth of suitable candidates, HR professionals have made upskilling their workforces the priority to ensure they meet future challenges.

No business is immune to the transformations that are taking place. A changing economic climate combined with the impact of technology on job roles is forcing organisations to accelerate their digitalisation to build a more agile and adaptable workforce.

Recent data from HR analysts the Fosway Group show that learning, talent and workforce management is no longer a nice-to-have. Organisations with slow digital learning adoption were three times more likely to have struggled to cope with the pandemic, compared with those with a mature approach to digital learning.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with SumTotal, examines this organisational maturity and how HR professionals can develop learning and talent management strategies that support both their employees and their business goals.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group, who will provide insights into blending learning and talent management approaches to make your staff more agile and productive.

How your organisation can move from a siloed approach to learning and talent management to a fully optimised one

Where your business currently lies in terms of organisation maturity

How learning can drive productivity

The degree to which technology can supports intelligence and analytics, learning and development, onboarding, and employee engagement.

This free 60-minute webinar includes a live Q&A for the audience to pose questions to our panel.

About our speakers

David Wilson is founder and CEO of Fosway Group, Europe’s leading HR technology analyst. A major commentator on the HCM, talent and learning technology industry, David is the author of over 150 papers/articles on strategy and innovation and a strategic adviser to many prominent organisations in the UK and Europe.

Rob Moss is editor of Personnel Today. A business journalist with 25 years’ experience, Rob has been responsible for the UK’s leading free-access HR website since 2006. He led the publication’s transition from print to digital in 2010 and has written extensively about employment law, the gig economy, diversity and equality and parental leave.