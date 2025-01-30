Hybrid workingOfficesApprenticeshipsLatest NewsFlexible working

Alan Sugar insists employees ‘get their bums back to the office’

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / PeopleImages.com - Yuri A
Shutterstock / PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

Lord Alan Sugar has called for workers to return to the office, emphasising the importance of in-person interaction for learning and development.

The Apprentice star and businessman, who has estimated personal wealth of more than £1bn, joined the debate over remote working, insisting office attendance is the best way to achieve professional progression.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast to mark the launch of series 19 of the show, he said: “They’ve got to get their bums back into the office.”

The 77-year-old, who owns offices in London, expressed concern that many young people “just want to sit at home”, adding, “I’m a great advocate of getting them back to work, because the only way an apprentice is going to learn is from his colleagues”.

Return to office

Advertising giant WPP demands return to office

Return to office ‘more about appearance than purpose’

Amazon workers push for reversal of return to office policy

He highlighted the value of small interactions with more experienced colleagues, which he believes are lacking in the current work-from-home, Zoom culture.

Lord Sugar’s comments came after Lord Stuart Rose, former boss of Marks & Spencer and Asda, described working from home as “not proper work”.

In a BBC Panorama documentary, Should we still be working from home?, Rose suggested that home working was damaging productivity and formed part of the UK economy’s “general decline”.

Many big employers, such as Boots, JP Morgan, Barclays Bank and Amazon, have recently increased pressure on staff to attend the workplace more frequently. Earlier this month, advertising giant WPP demanded that employees return to the office for a minimum of four days a week from April.

While Lord Sugar acknowledged exceptions for software writers and the physically disabled, he emphasised the advantages of being present in the office, especially for those starting their careers.

He also criticised the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in job applications, calling it “a bit cheating”.

“If you’re going to use it to write your CV and big yourself up, then that’s wrong, isn’t it?” he said.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR business partner jobs

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Barclays tightens working from home rules

Federal employees offered 8 months’ pay to resign

Exclusive: What attracts each generation to a job?

Office attendance linked to positive employee wellbeing

Ex-M&S and Asda boss slams working from home

WPP staff petition against four-day office return

Covid career starters called to help ‘hybrid generation’...

Call for flexible working to support staff amid...

Advertising giant WPP demands return to office

Nationwide chief: women miss out when they work...