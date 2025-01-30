British employees work nearly 216 extra hours annually

UK employees are working 215.8 hours of overtime every year, with more than two in five (42%) doing so for free.

Research by HR platform provider HiBob found this equates to £4,022 of unpaid work annually, based on Office for National Statistics figures which showed medium hourly earnings for full-time employees was £18.64 an hour in April 2024.

The study of 1,000 UK professionals also highlighted a link between people’s perceptions of overtime and achieving promotions and pay rises.

More than half (55%) of those surveyed believed some personal sacrifices of time or convenience should be expected in order to earn salary increases or promotions, with almost six in 10 (58%) are personally prepared to do this.

Around four in 10 (42%) employees were motivated to remain in their jobs for the time being given the state of the economy, prompting them to seek pay rises and promotions from their current employers.

In their next performance review, half (50%) expected a wage increase while nearly two in three (31%) anticipated a promotion. However, in their previous review, just two in five (40%) were awarded a raise and around a quarter were promoted.

​Although most respondents expressed a willingness to work extra hours, nearly three in four (72%) strongly approved of the government’s plans to introduce a Right to Disconnect Law, dubbed “the right to switch off”.

Ronni Zehavi, CEO and co-founder at HiBob, said: “Today’s research reveals a dangerous work culture exposing how employees think they can progress in the workplace. The overwhelming support for the proposed Right to Disconnect clearly indicates a nation that wants to put a stop to working hundreds of unpaid overtime hours each year but can’t see a non-legislated way out of overtime in the hope of progression.

“It is nothing short of ironic that people are working unpaid overtime to try and earn more money, and employers need to wake up and show a duty of care to their people. Without this, they will lose their most talented people to competitors with better work-life balance, assuming they don’t burn out before then.”

The research further found two in three (67%) of respondents were also prepared to learn a new skill, with a similar proportion (65%) willing to take on new responsibilities.

Just under half (45%) would supervise more people (45%) for the benefit of career progression, one in four (26%) would change their working model such as their remote, hybrid or office working arrangement, and more than one in 10 (13%) would cancel or change annual leave or holiday plans.​

When the economy picks up, nearly two in five (38%) are likely to look for a new job, the survey showed.

In terms of training, one in five (20%) of those polled said their employer did not provide any form of training or development, with the same percentage unable to see a clear path for career progression.

Zehavi added: “The current economic climate has seen many employees stay where they are, however, the battle for talent is very much still on. Companies that do not prioritise employee wellbeing and development can expect to say goodbye to their most talented staff when the economy picks up. Promoting the right to disconnect is a powerful tool for improving employee engagement and retention. It sends a strong message that the company values its people’s wellbeing and is committed to creating a sustainable work environment.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Compensation and benefits opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more compensation and benefits jobs