Allow up to 10% of apprenticeship levy funds to be used to support high quality pre-employment and pre-apprenticeship programmes

Allow funds to be spent on shorter courses

Allow 10% of levy funds to cover a portion of apprenticeship costs outside of training, allowing smaller employers to significantly expand the amount of apprenticeships they offer.

It suggest that “simple” reforms to the apprenticeship levy could bring thousands more young people into employment and that the rules on how funds are spent mean that Tesco and businesses like it cannot fund broader learning and shorter training courses. Ken Murphy, Tesco chief executive, said: “There is a real opportunity here to boost jobs growth, after one of the most challenging years. What we’re asking for is simply the flexibility to use the apprenticeship levy to its full potential and give young people the valuable skills, training and experience that will translate into better opportunities in their careers.” Tesco is proposing three reforms:The Tesco report, produced by public policy research specialist Public First, sets out the retailer’s contribution at a national and local levels, helping the supermarket identify its impact on customers, colleagues, and communities. It suggests that reform to the apprenticeship levy could lead to an additional 8,000 new apprenticeships across the retail sector each year, with 500 at Tesco. As the UK’s largest private sector employer, with more than 300,000 staff, the report says that, working across its extended supply chain, Tesco supports £53bn for the UK economy, and nearly 1 million jobs.