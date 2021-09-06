Driver shortages: Strike threats add to supply chain difficulties

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Deliveries to 1,500 retail stores in London and the south east are at risk after 40 drivers, employed by Booker Retail Partners at its Thamesmead site, voted unanimously for strike action. Unite the union said it is poised to notify Booker, part of Tesco, of strike action, but says it will allow time for "crunch talks" with bosses later this month. Thamesmead's drivers deliver goods to independent retailers operating under the Budgens and Londis brands. The pay dispute focuses on Booker's decision to apply a temporary £5 per hour pay increase for drivers at its Hemel Hempstead depot because of the HGV driver shortage, without any similar uplift for the drivers at Thamesmead. Unite regional officer Paul Travers said: "This is really 'smell the coffee' time for the bosses at Booker Retail Partners. Our members at Thamesmead could not have sent out a clearer message: 100% voting in favour of strike action. "We are poised to issue notice for strike action very soon which will cause serious disruption to more than 1,500 convenience stores in London and the south east; however we are holding crucial talks on 21-23 September. If those talks don't result in a fair settlement, there will be strikes as our members are up for a long, drawn out fight for pay justice." A Booker spokesperson said: "We are naturally disappointed with last week's ballot result from our Thamesmead drivers but look forward to sitting down with their Unite representatives on 21 September and working together to find a resolution."