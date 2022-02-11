Is there room for love in the 9 to 5?

Blue, Bounce Back and Sicknote Mondays. Meanwhile, one of Country & Western's most legendary artists improbably leads the way on employee engagement. Now that more of us have returned to the office, forward-thinking HR operatives may be looking around for that policy on romantic liaisons between employees, particularly if they’ve remembered the case of Steve Easterbrook, the former McDonald's chief executive. And with the imminent, if controversial, withdrawal of Covid restrictions possibly triggering a relaxing of people's caution around the pandemic, it could be that more of us will unwisely discard our masks – only adding to HR's fear of misguided office love intrigue. Legal experts at Wright Hassall decided this was the time to survey UK office workers and gauge the scale of the “problem”. It found that almost a quarter (24.4%) of people admitted to having a romantic encounter at work, of whom 27.6% were male and 21.5% female. Probably statistically irrelevant but somehow worth noting is the revelation that the West Midlands had the highest proportion of office lovers at 34.6%. [pullquote]The West Midlands had the highest proportion of office lovers at 34.6%”[/pullquote] Of course much of this is above board – why shouldn't work connect people in this way? It seems more natural than a dating app, one could argue. But the figure also included 13% who had an affair with a work colleague – perhaps not such a healthy pursuit. Many would agree that love, sex and romance is part of the very fabric of human life, but not it seems for HR.The series of significant Mondays continues next week with Valentine's Day sounding a more uplifting note than