Encouraging greater willpower will reduce productivity impact of lack of sleep

Employees' productivity suffers on days with a lack of sleep, but this can be mitigated if they change their mindset, according to a study. Researchers at Trinity Business School in Dublin found that a lack of sleep reduces one's willpower and motivational resources, which can have a negative effect on work performance. However, they found that the effects on performance can be mitigated when employees changed their state of mind. Their study involving 214 employees and 1,317 work days found that those who believed their willpower was "unlimited" helped sustain effectiveness and focus at work, including on days with a lack of sleep. Those who felt they had a limited amount of willpower saw their work performance suffer. "Our data points to sleep being linked to employee effectiveness," said lead researcher Dr Wladislaw Rivkin, associate professor in organisational behaviour at Trinity Business School.
