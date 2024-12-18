Avanti West Coast workers to strike on New Year’s Eve

Workers on the Avanti West Coast train line have voted to strike on New Year’s Eve after rejecting a revised pay deal.

They will also strike on Sundays between 12 January and 25 May.

Last week, a series of strikes that were due to take place over the Christmas period were suspended while union members voted on a new offer.

This included revised rest-day working payments and promises of discussions about new technology agreements.

The RMT union has, however, confirmed that it has “resoundingly rejected” the latest offer in two votes and will now strike on 31 December, 2 January and Sundays between 12 January and 25 May.

“Sustained strike action is now the only way to focus management’s minds on reaching a negotiated settlement with the union,” the spokesperson added.

The union said that 400 of its members were involved in the dispute and 83% voted against the suggested deal.

“We’re disappointed our train managers, who are RMT members, have voted to decline the very reasonable, revised offer made to them to resolve the rest day working dispute and avoid inconveniencing our customers. We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve the dispute,” the spokesperson said.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “This is incredibly disappointing news for passengers who would have been hoping to leave strike action in 2024, and we strongly encourage both the RMT and Avanti West Coast to get back around the table and work in good faith to resolve this as quickly as possible.

“As part of our plans to reform the railways, we’re determined to move towards a seven-day working week and end the overreliance on rest day working, giving passengers the certainty and reliability they deserve.”

