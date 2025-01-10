Avanti strike on track as pay dispute continues

Avanti West Coast staff will go on strike as planned this Sunday (12 January) as their dispute over pay continues, the RMT union has confirmed.

RMT is calling for a “fair settlement” after it said the company failed to put forward any new proposals during the latest talks to resolve the ongoing row.

This weekend’s strike follows on from those which took place on New Year’s Eve and 2 January, with further action planned for Sundays until 25 May.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch, who is set to retire in May, said: “It is wrong that Avanti is paying replacement managers up to £500 per shift – around double what our members earn – while these managers fail to deliver the same service for passengers.

“This destructive approach is typical of train operating companies and stems from the failed policies of the previous Conservative government, which rewarded excessive payouts for managers rather than resolving disputes fairly.”

He emphasised that Avanti needed to revise its offer in line with want workers wanted and said they were prepared to “negotiate and reach a fair deal”.

Lynch added: “Avanti could make better use of its resources by reaching a fair settlement with our members, which would also be far more cost-effective. At the core of this issue is a severe staffing shortage, which has created an over-reliance on overtime in the first place.”

In December, plans for a series of strikes over Christmas were suspended while voting took place over a new offer, which included changes to rest-day working payments and promises of talks about new technology agreements. However, these were rejected by members.

Kathryn O’Brien, executive director of customer experience at Avanti West Coast, said: “We’re disappointed by the RMT calling strike action for an extended period when our customers may be working, visiting family and friends, or enjoying days out. As a result, they will face significantly disrupted journeys during this time. I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.

Explaining that a reduced service would be taking place on strike days, she added: “We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve the dispute.”

