GMB union calls for NHS pay awards to be ‘truly independent’

The GMB union has urged the Pay Review Body (PRB) to ensure NHS workers’ pay awards next April are “truly independent”.

In a letter to the PRB, the union asked the body to prove to the Service’s workforce that its process can “deliver for workers by acting truly independently of government and making a recommendation on pay for 2025/26 that truly recognises and rewards them”.

The PRB examines evidence from employers, unions and ministers before proposing NHS pay recommendations in April.

GMB has already submitted evidence for consideration calling for an above-inflation wage increase.

Last week, the government presented its own evidence, claiming it could only afford a 2.8% pay rise, part of which was needed to fund last year’s wage deal, which the GMB said was “disappointing”.

The letter called for the PRB to make its recommendation after examining all the evidence, rather than simply the government’s affordability plan alone.

It wants a percentage increase pay award above the Retail Price Index to be applied to all pay bands covered by the Agenda for Change – the national pay system for NHS workers – and a plan for band 2 to receive an hourly rate of at least £15, and addressing the differentials within subsequent bands.

GMB is also calling for “a commitment to restore lost earnings and conditions and a plan on how this will be achieved. 2.8% before any deductions will not meet any of this”.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: “Fourteen years of pay freezes and below inflation pay awards have really damaged the value of NHS pay and destroyed the morale of the workforce.

“The government’s affordability number of 2.8 per cent is deeply disappointing – and will be below inflation once it’s used to part pay for this year’s deal. Many lower paid NSH workers will need a pay rise in April to keep them above the national minimum wage, which will take a further chunk out of that 2.8 per cent.”

She said that the GMB decided to re-engage with the PRB in light of slight reforms and believes it now has the opportunity to prove that it is truly independent of the government and “make a recommendation on pay that truly values and recognises the workforce”.

The union is due to give in-person evidence to the PRB on 21 January 2025.

