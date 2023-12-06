BAE Systems embarks on early careers recruitment drive

BAE Systems is to recruit thousands more graduates and apprentices in the UK in 2024, in roles ranging from steelwork and electrical engineering to HR and project management.

The defence giant is set to create a further 1,400 apprenticeship roles, the majority of which will be based in the north of England.

It also expects to recruit almost 1,300 graduates – 1,100 more graduate positions than five years ago.

It operates more than 60 early careers schemes, many of which involve working on advanced technology programmes including the Global Combat Air Programme, a joint venture between the UK, Italy and Japan to develop a sixth-generation stealth fighter, and the UK’s next-generation submarines known as SSN-AUKUS.

BAE Systems currently has more than 5,500 apprentices and graduates, equivalent to around 10% of its UK workforce.

In 2023 almost a third of apprentice joiners were female, significantly outperforming the industry average in of 14% in England, BAE Systems claimed.

Chief executive Charles Woodburn said: “As the UK’s largest manufacturer, we have sites located right across the country and we’re investing hundreds of millions of pounds to equip young people with the skills they need to achieve their full potential.

“Providing high-quality apprenticeships and graduate programmes gives young people a route into long-term employment and helps to grow the talent we need to deliver vital national defence and security programmes, including future fighter jets, nuclear-powered submarines and low earth orbit satellites.”

Last year BAE Systems invested around £180m in education, skills and early careers activities in the UK. It boosted its 2023 apprentice and graduate intake by 43% compared with 2022.

Minister for higher education, apprenticeships and skills, Robert Halfon, said the UK needed big employers like BAE Systems to create more skilled roles via apprenticeships.

“Apprenticeships provide a ladder of opportunity for people to get in-demand skills and really push on in their careers, and these roles offered by a top apprenticeship employer will transform lives and boost growth right around the UK,” he said.

Megan Pearson, a former software degree apprentice in BAE Systems’ Air sector, said: “Embarking on an apprenticeship with BAE Systems after I completed my A-Levels helped me become financially independent, which benefitted both me and my parents. I’ve had the chance to work on a range of exciting projects and the flexibility of my apprenticeship means that I’m experiencing lots of new things and not tying myself to any one profession.

“A lot of my friends struggled with the immediate mind-set shift from school to work, but my apprenticeship provided a complete package with helpful support and guidance. It’s the ideal route for bridging the gap between school and the workplace.”

