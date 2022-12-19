BAE Systems to take on 2,600 apprentices and graduates

BAE Systems is set to boost its apprentice and graduate intake by 43% in 2023, as it seeks to develop staff with the skills it requires.

The defence and security company plans to hire more than 2,600 apprentices and graduates next year in programmes including cyber security, software development, aerospace engineering, accountancy and HR.

It currently has almost 4,300 people on apprenticeships or graduate schemes, representing around 10% of its workforce. Ninety-five per cent of people who finish their apprenticeship with the firm go on to secure full-time roles at BAE Systems.

Group HR director Tania Gandamihardja said: “Faced with economic challenges not seen in a generation, it’s essential for businesses like ours to invest in the next generation to equip young people with the skills they need to achieve their full potential and support social mobility.

“Providing high-quality early careers programmes gives young people a route into long-term employment and helps recruit the talent we need to deliver on vital national defence and security programmes, such as the Tempest next-generation combat aircraft and Dreadnought nuclear submarines.”

The roles will mainly be based in the north of England, but there will be opportunities in the south, as well as Scotland and Wales.

BAE Systems apprenticeships continued at the height of the pandemic, when many organisation paused their intake.

Apprentice Hazel McGarth said her apprenticeship at the firm balances hands-on work experience with academic study.

“I have a real pride and purpose being part of the team which floated HMS Glasgow on to the River Clyde this year. It’s built my confidence so much and helped me become more financially independent,” she said.

