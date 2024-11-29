Four BBC presenters launch equal pay appeal

Four female BBC news presenters are appealing against a tribunal decision that prevented them pursuing an equal pay claim.

Martine Croxall, Kasia Madera, Annita McVeigh, and Karin Giannone entered into settlement agreements with the BBC in 2020, but continued to assert that they had been paid significantly less than male colleagues performing equivalent roles.

They argued that the settlement agreements only addressed historical pay disparities, and that the Corporation had not remedied ongoing inequality.

In May 2024, a preliminary hearing ruled that the presenters could not include equal pay as part of their claim against the broadcaster.

Judge Sarah Goodman ruled that because of the previous settlements, the women could not bring new pay claims individually, but could take claims forward as a group.

The presenters are now appealing this decision with the support of the National Union of Journalists and will be represented by Thompsons Solicitors.

Neil Todd, a partner at Thompsons Solicitors, said: “The appeal raises important questions about how out-of-court settlements can cover future unlawful actions. In our view, the agreements that sought to do this in this instance are unenforceable as a matter of law.”

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said the union was “deeply concerned” about the tribunal blocking the claims.

“We do not accept the premise that continued instances of pay discrimination can be given a free pass in this way, and look forward to making this case in the employment appeal tribunal,” she added.

The presenters are still involved in wider claims against the BBC, alleging discrimination on the grounds of age and sex. These are due to be heard in 2025.

