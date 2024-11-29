GenderLatest NewsDiscriminationEqual payEmployment tribunals

Four BBC presenters launch equal pay appeal

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The women argue that the BBC failed to address pay inequality after their claims were settled
Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock
The women argue that the BBC failed to address pay inequality after their claims were settled
Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock

Four female BBC news presenters are appealing against a tribunal decision that prevented them pursuing an equal pay claim.

Martine Croxall, Kasia Madera, Annita McVeigh, and Karin Giannone entered into settlement agreements with the BBC in 2020, but continued to assert that they had been paid significantly less than male colleagues performing equivalent roles.

They argued that the settlement agreements only addressed historical pay disparities, and that the Corporation had not remedied ongoing inequality.

In May 2024, a preliminary hearing ruled that the presenters could not include equal pay as part of their claim against the broadcaster.

Equal pay

Disney agrees $43.3m gender pay settlement 

Next issues equal pay warning, despite rising profits 

Judge Sarah Goodman ruled that because of the previous settlements, the women could not bring new pay claims individually, but could take claims forward as a group.

The presenters are now appealing this decision with the support of the National Union of Journalists and will be represented by Thompsons Solicitors.

Neil Todd, a partner at Thompsons Solicitors, said: “The appeal raises important questions about how out-of-court settlements can cover future unlawful actions. In our view, the agreements that sought to do this in this instance are unenforceable as a matter of law.”

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said the union was “deeply concerned” about the tribunal blocking the claims.

“We do not accept the premise that continued instances of pay discrimination can be given a free pass in this way, and look forward to making this case in the employment appeal tribunal,” she added.

The presenters are still involved in wider claims against the BBC, alleging discrimination on the grounds of age and sex. These are due to be heard in 2025.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Compensation and benefits opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more compensation and benefits jobs

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Disney agrees $43.3m gender pay settlement

Employment Rights Bill: government outlines next steps for...

Low pay transparency linked with unfair remuneration

More than 150 MPs urge Asda bosses to...

Next issues equal pay warning, despite rising profits

Asda workers mark start of equal pay hearing

Next workers celebrate successful equal pay claim

Few UK businesses ready for EU Pay Transparency...

Employment Rights Bill: What will be in Labour’s...

Union asks Brighton & Hove council for equal...