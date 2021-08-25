Childcare issues force one in six to cut work hours

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

According to the Early Years Alliance, which represents childcare providers, difficulty accessing early years provision has left more than a quarter of parents with children under 5 struggling to balance work and childcare.Some of those who experienced difficulty in accessing childcare had been placed on furlough, felt unable to return to their physical workplace, or had missed out on promotion opportunities. Women and single parents were the most likely to be adversely affected by limited childcare provision: single parents were twice as likely to be forced to change jobs or leave work entirely to care for their children (11%) than dual parent households (6%), and 92% of the 3,000 parents who responded to the survey were women, suggesting childcare issues continued to affect them. Parents had also been affected by closures of childcare settings during the pandemic. Those who previously attended a setting that had permanently closed (7%) often found it challenging to secure an alternative, with just one in three (29%) saying it was easy to find a new setting. The Early Years Alliance said it had repeatedly asked the government to carry to a full review of early years spending, and said it should do so ahead of the spending review this autumn. Chief executive Neil Leitch said: “This government has repeatedly told the public it is on the side of working families, but cuts to crucial early care and education tell a different story. Early years settings deliver vital learning and development opportunities to young children, but also provide the quality childcare that parents rely on to work, bring in additional income and further their careers. "With budgets becoming ever