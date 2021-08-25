Childcare issues force one in six to cut work hours

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.One in six parents has had to reduce their working hours because of difficulty accessing childcare. According to the Early Years Alliance, which represents childcare providers, difficulty accessing early years provision has left more than a quarter of parents with children under 5 struggling to balance work and childcare.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.