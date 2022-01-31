BNP Paribas to pay £2.1m to banker who had witch’s hat left on her desk

claims she won in September 2019. Macken argued that the tribunal process left her without employment opportunities. In a witness statement, she said: “They have taken away my career and destroyed my life because I asked to be paid the same as a man.“I argue that the unreasonable, calculated and vexatious behaviour of the respondent has resulted in an unnecessary employment tribunal claim and proceedings. “It is now known in the industry and is publicly available information that I brought an equal pay claim and sex discrimination claim against my employer. I have also had my professional reputation unfairly tarnished by being categorised as a poor performer. “It is naive to think this will not severely hamper myA woman who won a sex discrimination and equal pay case against BNP Paribas has been awarded more than £2 million. Stacey Macken took the French bank to tribunal in 2019, claiming she was paid significantly less than a male counterpart with the same job title. She had joined the London office after taking voluntary redundancy from Deutsche Bank after eight years at a senior level, yet was hired as a junior on a £120,000 salary, while a male colleague in the same role earned £160,000. Macken also experienced a number of sexist incidents, including drunk male colleagues leaving a witch’s hat on her desk and another male colleague rebutting her questions with “Not now, Stacey”. After complaining about the pay differential in 2014, there was a further deterioration in her working relationship with her managers. Following a grievance procedure, she took the bank to tribunal for direct sex discrimination, victimisation and unequal pay –