Latest NewsManufacturingJob creation and lossesRedundancy

Boeing cuts put hundreds of UK jobs at risk

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The launch of Boeing's 777X will be delayed until 2026
Falcons Spotters / Shutterstock.com
The launch of Boeing's 777X will be delayed until 2026
Falcons Spotters / Shutterstock.com

Hundreds of UK staff could be affected after Boeing announced it would cut a tenth of its global workforce.

On Friday (11 October), the aircraft manufacturer revealed it would slash 17,000 jobs in the coming months.

Chief executive Kelly Ortberg said in a statement: “Our business is in a difficult position, and it is hard to overstate the challenges we face together.

“Beyond navigating our current environment, restoring our company requires tough decisions and we will have to make structural changes to ensure we can stay competitive and deliver for our customers over the long term.”

It has delayed production schedules for a number of its vehicles, and said it needed to “reset our workforce levels to align with our financial reality”.

The launch of its 777X jet will be delayed until 2026, and production of 767 cargo planes will stop in 2027.

Boeing said the planned redundancies would hit executives, managers and employees, and that more details would emerge this week.

“As we move through this process, we will maintain our steadfast focus on safety, quality and delivering for our customers,” Ortberg added.

“We know these decisions will cause difficulty for you, your families and our team, and I sincerely wish we could avoid taking them. However, the state of our business and our future recovery require tough actions.”

Boeing employs around 4,000 people in the UK across its Sheffield production plant, defence helicopter contracts and Boeing Global Services, which handles aircraft maintenance and is based at Gatwick airport.

If the cuts are applied on a pro-rata basis, this would mean job losses for around 400 people, although Boeing is yet to confirm how the redundancies will be applied geographically.

 

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Military and Defence sector HR opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in military and defence

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

September saw sharp decline in number of vacancies

UK jobs market at its tightest for three...

Titanic builder announces insolvency, jobs at risk

UK attracting fewer high-calibre foreign workers

Two-thirds of professional service firms stop advertising fully...

The Body Shop rescued from administration

UK unemployment falls to 4.1%

JD Sports distribution centre closure risks 200 jobs

Stafforce to open new sites in UK expansion 

Klarna to ‘halve’ workforce as it ramps up...