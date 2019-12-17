British Airways pilots accept new pay deal

Shutterstock

British Airways pilots have accepted a new pay deal, ending the dispute over pay and conditions that led to a strike earlier this year.

Members of the British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) voted nine to one to accept the new deal, which reportedly includes an 11.5% pay rise over three years – a figure that was rejected by the union earlier this year. Neither British Airways or Balpa have confirmed the terms of the new deal.

The dispute saw almost 3,000 pilots walk out for two days in September, resulting in the cancellation of 1,700 flights and affecting nearly 200,000 passengers.

A British Airways spokesperson said: “We welcome this news, which is a good result for our customers, our people, and our business.”

The union said in a statement on Monday: “A ballot of British Airways pilots closed today following the dispute over pay and terms and conditions.

“Members of Balpa employed by British Airways voted nearly nine to one to accept the final agreement which was proposed by Acas and recommended by Balpa and its British Airways reps.”

