Global mobilityBusiness continuityLatest NewsHR practiceHR strategy

ISO standard provides a step up in travel risk management

by Xavier Carn
by Xavier Carn Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The ISO 31030 standard, introduced in April 2021, will assist companies manage business travel risks and be examined and used by courts as a benchmark in litigation. As HR directors are increasing involved in risk and crisis management, it is a useful tool for those needing advice on processes that protect employees, writes Xavier Carn. Earlier this year, the new ISO 31030 standard, providing guidance around travel risk management was introduced by the International Organization for Standardization. It aims to help organisations all over the world manage their workforce travel risks, an issue that we know is increasingly complex due to the challenging circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. With that in mind, it’s important to be clear on what the new standard is and where it has come from. The ISO 31030 standard is not unprecedented. In many ways, it follows preceding guidance such as the British Standard Institute’s PAS 3001 Code of Practice, which was introduced in 2016. Drawing on significant expertise from professionals across a variety of sectors, the ISO standard contains vital information about the processes and tools that organisations should look to embrace when considering how best to protect travelling employees. Notably, the standard includes four clear areas that organisations should consider:
  • Scoping the context of international travel risk management – helping an organisation define its risk criteria
  • Building a travel risk management process – providing guidance to help organisations identify, analyse, evaluate and manage the risk affecting travellers
  • Journey and operational management – which includes practical steps th
Xavier Carn

Xavier Carn, vice-president & security adviser, security services, International SOS

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Priority fuel access for key workers urged

Travel disruption: employers’ questions answered

HR warned over employees’ use of private cars...

Flexible rail tickets launched for hybrid-working commuters

Global Travel Taskforce report ‘hammer blow for business...

Business travel is creeping back, but at what...

Risks HR must consider when employees work from...

Numbers commuting to work goes up despite hybrid...

Could a blockchain health record help HR handle...

India deal could see more migrant workers enter...