ISO standard provides a step up in travel risk management

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Scoping the context of international travel risk management – helping an organisation define its risk criteria

– helping an organisation define its risk criteria Building a travel risk management process – providing guidance to help organisations identify, analyse, evaluate and manage the risk affecting travellers

– providing guidance to help organisations identify, analyse, evaluate and manage the risk affecting travellers Journey and operational management – which includes practical steps th

Earlier this year, the new ISO 31030 standard, providing guidance around travel risk management was introduced by the International Organization for Standardization. It aims to help organisations all over the world manage their workforce travel risks, an issue that we know is increasingly complex due to the challenging circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. With that in mind, it’s important to be clear on what the new standard is and where it has come from. The ISO 31030 standard is not unprecedented. In many ways, it follows preceding guidance such as the British Standard Institute’s PAS 3001 Code of Practice, which was introduced in 2016.Drawing on significant expertise from professionals across a variety of sectors, the ISO standard contains vital information about the processes and tools that organisations should look to embrace when considering how best to protect travelling employees. Notably, the standard includes four clear areas that organisations should consider: