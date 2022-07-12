Buyer’s guide to payroll software

Payroll from SagePROMOTED CONTENTPayroll

Content promoted by SageWhen you’re in business, your employees are the key to your success — no matter where you are in your growth journey. And having a dependable payroll system is essential to building employee trust, boosting loyalty and keeping motivation levels high — whether you’re in the office or working remotely.

But did you know that your payroll system can do much more than pay your people on time?

Truly effective payroll management can cover everything from tax to pensions, leave requests, and compliance. And it can help you to keep up with ever-changing legislation, so you can lead your workforce through things like Brexit, IR35, the Job Retention Scheme (JRS), Making Tax Digital (MTD), and more.

Staying on top of your business and staying compliant—while also ensuring you stay in HMRC’s good books. With 40 years experience in helping companies of all sizes handle their taxes and run a more efficient payroll—we’ve gathered together the main points you need to consider when looking for the right cloud payroll software to suit your business and budget.

