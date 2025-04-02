Top 10 HR questions March 2025: Carrying over annual leave

With many annual leave years running from April to the end of March, employers are asking whether holiday can be carried over into the next year, if an employee hasn’t used it by 31 March.

The rules on carry over of unused statutory leave changed in 2024. One of the questions in the March top 10 looks at the circumstances in which employees must be allowed to carry over their leave, and when they have to use it by.

The number one question for the month looks at the options open to an employer when faced with the common scenario of an employee being on sickness absence during a disciplinary procedure. Another disciplinary-related question asks what to do if the employee resigns part way through the process.

Other questions in the top 10 deal with “SOSR” dismissals, unauthorised absence and suitable alternative employment in a redundancy situation.

The top 10 HR questions in March 2025:

1. Can an employer invite an employee to attend a disciplinary meeting when they are on sick leave?

2. What does dismissal for “some other substantial reason” mean?

3. Can employees carry over unused statutory annual leave to the next holiday year?

4. How should employers deal with unauthorised absence?

5. What can employers do to support employees who are observing Ramadan?

6. In a redundancy situation, what obligations does an employer have with regard to offering suitable alternative employment?

7. Which employers are required to publish a slavery and human trafficking statement?

8. Do employees have a statutory right to time off for fertility treatment?

9. If an employee resigns after disciplinary proceedings have started should the employer continue the procedure?

10. Who is covered by the definitions of irregular hours workers and part-year workers in the Working Time Regulations 1998?

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

relx_copyright – This article is Brightmine content – Copyright 2024 LexisNexis Risk Solutions