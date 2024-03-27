Sexual harassmentBullying and harassmentLatest NewsNon-disclosure agreementsWorkplace culture

CBI used NDAs to silence victims of sexual harassment

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber PA Images / Alamy
PA Images / Alamy

The CBI reportedly used non-disclosure agreements last year to prevent staff from discussing their experiences of sexual harassment, abuse and bullying.

According to The Guardian, up to 10 NDAs, accompanied with substantial financial settlements, were used to silence alleged victims in 2023.

Last year several claims of sexual harassment and misconduct by senior figures at the CBI emerged, including one allegation of rape at a summer party.

Non-disclosure agreements

Non-disclosure agreements have ‘devastating impacts’ on people

‘Questionable’ use of non-disclosure agreements persists, MP claims

Acas issues guidance on use of non-disclosure agreements

Former general-secretary Tony Danker was dismissed by the organisation after the allegations came to light, although the organisation said his departure was unrelated to the misconduct and sexual harassment claims. It recently reached a legal settlement with Danker.

Sources told the Guardian that the NDAs are thought to have cost the CBI as much as £1m.

The CBI has been contacted for a response.

CBI’s chief executive, Rain Newton-Smith, who rejoined the organisation last year, told the newspaper that she did not believe the agreements would prevent staff from taking complaints to the police.

She said: “I’ve seen some but not all. You know, it’s important that NDAs – I’m just trying not to use that terminology – but any confidentiality clauses, do not prevent individuals from raising further issues of sexual misconduct.”

She said the CBI would continue to use NDAs but would keep their use under review.

She added that recent staff survey results showed that employees felt happy with the body’s culture and that they knew how to raise concerns about misconduct.

“We’ve had a really difficult year and I think everyone in this organisation has shown tremendous courage over the past year in implementing a huge programme of change,” she said.

The government has faced numerous calls for NDAs to be banned in sexual harassment cases, including from MPs on the Treasury committee’s sexism in the City inquiry.

The inquiry found that NDAs were often “misused” in the sector to cover up abuse, sexual harassment and discrimination, “leaving victims slienced while perpetrators go unpunished”.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Non-disclosure agreements have ‘devastating impacts’ on people

‘Questionable’ use of non-disclosure agreements persists, MP claims

‘Relationship registers’ floated for academics and students

McDonald’s sexual harassment: with size comes responsibility

McDonald’s signs agreement to tackle sexual harassment

Universities vow to end use of NDAs in...

MP seeks ban on NDA use in sexual...

Imperial College top executives under scrutiny for bullying

Senior lawyer fined for kissing junior colleague

Acas issues guidance on use of non-disclosure agreements