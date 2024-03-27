CBI used NDAs to silence victims of sexual harassment

The CBI reportedly used non-disclosure agreements last year to prevent staff from discussing their experiences of sexual harassment, abuse and bullying.

According to The Guardian, up to 10 NDAs, accompanied with substantial financial settlements, were used to silence alleged victims in 2023.

Last year several claims of sexual harassment and misconduct by senior figures at the CBI emerged, including one allegation of rape at a summer party.

Former general-secretary Tony Danker was dismissed by the organisation after the allegations came to light, although the organisation said his departure was unrelated to the misconduct and sexual harassment claims. It recently reached a legal settlement with Danker.

Sources told the Guardian that the NDAs are thought to have cost the CBI as much as £1m.

The CBI has been contacted for a response.

CBI’s chief executive, Rain Newton-Smith, who rejoined the organisation last year, told the newspaper that she did not believe the agreements would prevent staff from taking complaints to the police.

She said: “I’ve seen some but not all. You know, it’s important that NDAs – I’m just trying not to use that terminology – but any confidentiality clauses, do not prevent individuals from raising further issues of sexual misconduct.”

She said the CBI would continue to use NDAs but would keep their use under review.

She added that recent staff survey results showed that employees felt happy with the body’s culture and that they knew how to raise concerns about misconduct.

“We’ve had a really difficult year and I think everyone in this organisation has shown tremendous courage over the past year in implementing a huge programme of change,” she said.

The government has faced numerous calls for NDAs to be banned in sexual harassment cases, including from MPs on the Treasury committee’s sexism in the City inquiry.

The inquiry found that NDAs were often “misused” in the sector to cover up abuse, sexual harassment and discrimination, “leaving victims slienced while perpetrators go unpunished”.

