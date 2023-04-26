New chief starts at crisis-hit CBI

Rain Newton-Smith has taken over as director-general of the CBI as the business lobby continues to deal with accusations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct.

Newton-Smith previously worked at the CBI as an employee and executive board member, and was at one point its chief economist. She moved to Barclays in March, but returns to the troubled organisation today (26 April) in a bid to save its reputation.

In an open letter published this week, CBI president Brian McBride said the organisation had been complacent and that its “systems of culture management, harm prevention and eradication were insufficient”.

The previous director-general, Tony Danker, was dismissed after the board found his conduct had fallen short of expectations. Danker himself had faced allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards female colleagues, but these were not linked to his dismissal, the CBI said.

Elsewhere in the organisation, there have been two allegations of rape by employees, leading to a police investigation, and law firm Fox Williams was brought in to carry out an independent investigations into a series of allegations of sexual harassment. These were not related to Danker.

Newton-Smith’s appointment was criticised yesterday by City fund manager Baroness Helena Morrissey, however. She said: “I’m sure she is wonderful in lots of respects but it doesn’t quite cut the mustard if you’re trying to show that you’re embracing a new approach to all of this.”

She added that the group’s actions had been “too little too late”, and said the business group was “finished.”

A growing number of companies have terminated or suspended their membership of the CBI in reaction to the allegations.

These include John Lewis, BMW, Aviva, Virgin Media O2, Mastercard and ITV.

Upon the recommendations of Fox Williams, the CBI has said it will now operate a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment and bullying behaviour, and that all staff and board members will undertake compulsory training covering bullying and harassment prevention.

A new chief people officer will be recruited from outside of the CBI, it said.

Michelle Last, employment partner at Keystone Law, said it was too late for the organisation to introduce “tokenistic” gestures given the severity of the allegations.

She said: “An employer can only take a zero-tolerance approach where they have properly investigated and upheld the allegations.

“Engaging a law firm to carry out an independent review and dismissing a few token perpetrators might seek to give the impression action has been taken, but many of those who remain in the organisation will have been involved in the culture that allowed this conduct to occur.”

