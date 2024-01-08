Channel 4 expected to cut 200 jobs

Channel 4 is expected to announce up to 200 job losses – its biggest round of redundancies in 15 years – as it hopes to cut costs as advertising revenues fall.

According to The Guardian, the broadcaster is planning a restructure that will help it accelerate its digital streaming strategy while limiting the extent to which it must cut its content budget.

Channel 4 employs around 1,200 people in the UK and has an annual wage bill of more than £108m.

However, like several broadcasters including ITV, it is reporting a dramatic drop in advertising revenues. This has led it to cut its programming budget by pausing, cancelling and phasing the release of new shows.

A spokesperson told the Guardian: “Like every organisation, we are having to deal with an extremely uncertain economy in the short term and the need to accelerate our transformation to become a wholly digital public service broadcaster in the long term.

“As a result, we need to continue to divest from our linear channels business and simplify our operations to become a leaner organisation.”

The company plans to move more roles out of London and previously announced plans to increase employee numbers elsewhere in the UK to 600 by 2025. It is understood to have more than 500 people across sites in Leeds, Glasgow, Bristol and Manchester.

Personnel Today has contacted Channel 4 for further comment.

Last year Channel 4 launched a period support policy that allows people who experience difficulties with their periods to take up flexible working arrangements, free period products in the office and a quiet room where they can take time out.

