HMRC to move 9,000 staff to Newcastle office in collaborative working push

The new “Pilgrim’s Quarter” site in the city centre will be the largest of HMRC’s 13 regional centres and will replace offices in Benton Park View in Newcastle and Waterview Park in Washington, which are expected to close in 2027. HMRC chief executive Jim Harra said: “Signing the lease for the new regional centre is a clear demonstration of our commitment to the area, its economy and our employees based in the North East. “Pilgrim’s Quarter will deliver the inclusive, flexible and collaborative working environment that meets the current and future needs of our colleagues while improving career development opportunities.”An HMRC spokesperson said that its office in Peterlee is expected to close as planned by the end of March 2023, with employees moving to two transitional sites before eventually moving into the new city centre office. HMRC said that moving to the site will help it meet future workplace requirements and offer employees better access to transport links. It will also support the government’s green and sustainability agendas. Councillor Nick Forbes, leader of Newcastle City Centre said: “Having a new development for 9,000 workers in the heart of the city will be great for transport operators, retailers and the hospitality trade. It will not only boost our economy but bring huge social value to the city as it continues to be transformed after the pandemic.”