ApprenticeshipsLatest NewsEarly careersEducation - further and higherRecruitment & retention

Tories pledge to scrap ‘rip-off’ degrees to fund apprenticeships

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The Conservative party could reduce university courses by 130,000
Shutterstock
The Conservative party could reduce university courses by 130,000
Shutterstock

The Conservative party will pledge to scrap thousands of university courses to help fund 100,000 apprenticeships per year if they win the general election in July.

The party said it would replace the “worst-performing” degrees – those that offer poor job prospects or have high drop-out rates – and prioritise gearing apprenticeships towards young people.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, schools minister Damian Hinds claimed there had been a “huge increase in quality” in apprenticeships under Conservative governments. He said that now was the time to expand to “make sure we’re maximising the available opportunities for young people” and supporting businesses.

Last July, the government said it would introduce a cap on “low-value” degrees it believes are “ripping off” students and taxpayers.

Early careers

How to overcome the entry-level skills gap 

Most employers back guaranteed apprenticeships for young people 

This gave the Office for Students in England the power to investigate and sanction universities that offer poor outcomes for students.

The Conservative party has now said it will introduce a new law that would give the OfS even greater powers to close the poorest-performing university courses.

Hinds used the example of computer science degrees, which have led to a range of earnings outcomes for graduates from £18,000 to £80,000, demonstrating that not all courses offer the same value.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson called the announcement “laughable” and accused the Conservatives of having “presided over a halving of apprenticeships for young people”.

The most recent statistics from the Department of Education showed a continued decline in apprenticeship starts, falling by 4.6% in the 2022/23 academic year.

There were also more higher-level apprenticeships funded by the apprenticeship levy and fewer starts among 16 to 19-year-olds, according to government figures.

The Labour Party has pledged to introduce technical excellence colleges aimed at training workers for local industries. It will also adapt the apprenticeship levy to become a “growth and skills levy” which would enable businesses to spend half of their levy payments on more flexible training courses.

Earlier this month, the Institute of Student Employers called on the next government to focus on improving the apprenticeship levy and offer more support for pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds to get into employment.

A CIPD poll last week on the introduction of an “apprenticeships guarantee” for people under the age of 24 found that nine in 10 employers think that apprenticeships should be used primarily to help young people to enter the workforce, rather than using the levy to rebadge existing training schemes.

The Conservatives claim that this policy would save the taxpayer £910 million by the end of the decade, with the money used to expand the apprenticeship programme.

Munira Wilson, education spokeswoman for the Liberal Democrats, said the Conservatives had “broken the apprenticeship system” and “urgent reform is needed”.

“The shockingly low pay for those on apprenticeships will remain, doing nothing to encourage more people to take apprenticeships up or tackle soaring dropout rates,” she said.

 

HR Shared Services opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR shared services jobs

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Most employers back guaranteed apprenticeships for young people

School leavers to be welcomed on train driver...

How to overcome the entry-level skills gap

Grant Thornton and Teesside University launch sustainability apprenticeship

Student employers: ‘reform apprenticeship levy to boost youth...

How Virgin Media O2 offers early careers opportunities...

LPC recommends national living wage covers all over-18s

Northern Trains to recruit 300 on to apprenticeships

Government to pay full apprenticeship cost for SMEs

Budget 2024 reaction: Boost or banter?