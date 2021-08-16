Could early wage access improve financial wellbeing?

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The pandemic has put pressure on wages and making finances stretch for the full month has become a challenge for many employees. Could enabling workers to access wages early support their financial wellbeing and reduce the risk of debt? Jonathan David considers the growth in the market for earned wage access. There have been massive advances in the wage advance industry recently, with new entrants coming to the market and wide-spread adoption by organisations across the UK. Even major payroll providers such as Sage - which has just announced a partnership with earned wage access company FlexEarn - are opening up early access to salary for employees who need to do so before their usual pay day.
Jonathan David is founder and CEO of FlexEarn