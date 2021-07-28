Working from homeEconomics, government & businessEmployment lawFlexible workingLatest News

Labour would legislate on flexible working

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Angela Rayner
Photo: JEP News/Alamy
Angela Rayner
Photo: JEP News/Alamy

Labour has said it would widen the definition of flexible working and make it mandatory so most employers would have to accommodate it – if it were to form the next government. Shadow secretary for the future of work Angela Rayner announced that the party would make flexible working the default for organisations for which it was applicable. She said this would help ensure “Work fits around people’s lives instead of dictating their lives”. Employers would have a duty to offer compressed hours and flexibility around caring duties, including taking children to school or caring for them during school holidays, said Rayner. She said that flexibility should be extended to staff in other jobs beyond white collar roles, many of which have been carried out from home during the pandemic. The plans would also mark the end to what she termed was “one-sided flexibility”, where employers were able to dictate hours to staff at very short notice. “We've seen tremendous flexibility from employees during the pandemic,” she told the Good Morning Britain TV programme this morning. “We think things like compressed hours and being able to work around child care should be mandatory. It's not just about being able
Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

