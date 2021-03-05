Danone to discuss how to make inclusion and belonging matter

Putri Realita, Danone’s global head of diversity and inclusion

Danone will share details of its three-pronged approach to diversity and inclusion at this month’s Employee Benefits Insights 2021 event.

Opening keynote speaker Putri Realita, the food company’s global head of diversity and inclusion, will explore how organisations can embed this into their business agenda.

The talk, to be held on 15 March, is one of several being hosted as part of an online series which addresses the latest trends, insights and solutions that provide effective and efficient reward strategies in a Coronavirus climate.

Attendees will be given practical examples of how to ingrain diversity and inclusion into their practices and how to implement these strategies on a global level within their business.

Realita said she would be highlighting the “three-pronged approach of people, brands and partners” used at Danone, and would discuss a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to “drive inclusive mindset and behaviours”.

She said: “We have implemented the three-pronged approach, where it starts with our people, inviting them to be part of the change-makers who champion diversity and inclusion in their respective areas relevant to their business needs.

“We have also engaged our brands to be change agents whenever they have the right to play, such as in Mexico, where Bonafont, our bottled-water brand is acting as a change agent for gender equality.”

The presentation forms part of the Employee Benefits Insights 2021 line-up.

The CPD-accredited online series, which is sponsored by Unmind and Bright Horizons, is free to access and attendees can register here.

