Deloitte launches sustainability and climate learning programme

Deloitte has launched a global sustainability and climate learning programme to develop the skills and capabilities its workforce needs to help tackle climate change.

The ‘big four’ accountancy firm will make the learning programme available to its 415,000 employees, to enable them to guide clients as they define their climate strategies, embed sustainability into their operations, and meet regulatory requirements.

It is hosting a “global sustainability and climate learning week” (26-30 September), offering employees a mix of live, on-demand and virtual education and awareness activities.

It follows the launch of Deloitte’s WorldClimate strategy and learning programme last year, which educates employees on their own contributions to climate change and how they can make more responsible choices. More than 300,000 Deloitte employees have taken the training, 90% of whom said they planned to take actions to reduce their own climate impact.

Deloitte global CEO Punit Renjen said: “We are seeing increased demand for these services from our clients, who are seeking greater information and guidance on sustainability issues, approaches to addressing the climate crisis, and good corporate governance.

“Our Sustainability & Climate learning programme will give our professionals the critical insights needed to expand their skillsets, grow their careers, and serve as trusted advisors to clients as they transform their organisations.”

The global sustainability and climate learning programme will be offered virtually and through Deloitte “universities”, its leadership development campuses in Brussels, Hyderabad, Mexico City, Singapore, Texas and Toronto. It will also form part of its onboarding and mentoring programmes.

“All organisations are navigating the complexities of the climate crisis. To rise to this challenge and move from sustainability commitments to action, we must drive change through broad collaboration,” said Jennifer Steinmann, Deloitte global sustainability and climate practice leader.

