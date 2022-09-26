Financial servicesClimate emergencyLatest NewsESGe-learning

Deloitte launches sustainability and climate learning programme

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber josefkubes / Shutterstock.com
josefkubes / Shutterstock.com

Deloitte has launched a global sustainability and climate learning programme to develop the skills and capabilities its workforce needs to help tackle climate change.

The ‘big four’ accountancy firm will make the learning programme available to its 415,000 employees, to enable them to guide clients as they define their climate strategies, embed sustainability into their operations, and meet regulatory requirements.

It is hosting a “global sustainability and climate learning week” (26-30 September), offering employees a mix of live, on-demand and virtual education and awareness activities.

It follows the launch of Deloitte’s WorldClimate strategy and learning programme last year, which educates employees on their own contributions to climate change and how they can make more responsible choices. More than 300,000 Deloitte employees have taken the training, 90% of whom said they planned to take actions to reduce their own climate impact.

ESG and climate policy

‘Businesses will fail if they don’t do more on ESG’

Four in 10 think firms should focus on employees over ESG issues

Deloitte global CEO Punit Renjen said: “We are seeing increased demand for these services from our clients, who are seeking greater information and guidance on sustainability issues, approaches to addressing the climate crisis, and good corporate governance.

“Our Sustainability & Climate learning programme will give our professionals the critical insights needed to expand their skillsets, grow their careers, and serve as trusted advisors to clients as they transform their organisations.”

The global sustainability and climate learning programme will be offered virtually and through Deloitte “universities”, its leadership development campuses in Brussels, Hyderabad, Mexico City, Singapore, Texas and Toronto. It will also form part of its onboarding and mentoring programmes.

“All organisations are navigating the complexities of the climate crisis. To rise to this challenge and move from sustainability commitments to action, we must drive change through broad collaboration,” said Jennifer Steinmann, Deloitte global sustainability and climate practice leader.

L&D job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more L&D jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Personnel Today Awards 2022 shortlist: HR Consultancy of...

ESG for HR: Emma Burrows talks to Oven-Ready...

Underpayment not reported due to ‘fear and insecurity’

How engaging with Gen Z can help in...

HSBC executive resigns over sustainability ‘nut job’ comments

Directors’ code of conduct needed to uphold standards,...

CIPD Festival of Work: ‘Businesses will fail if...

Trust seeks better language and employability support for...

New job website aims to boost employment at...

Corporate reporting and audit regime will reduce risk...