Disabled IT manager discriminated against because of need to work from home

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Mr Lawton, who had complex regional pain syndrome in his left leg which amounted to a disability, was harassed and discriminated against by director Mr Singh during the latter year of his employment at software firm Crystal Ball, the Liverpool employment tribunal heard. The company denied that it had discriminated against Lawton because of his disability. On several occasions in 2019, Lawton arrived at work to find that the lift was out of order. The company’s office was located on the fifth floor and he found it difficult and painful to walk up and down stairs. He regularly used a crutch to walk around the office, so it was clear to his employer that he had difficulties walking. The claimant requested to work from home on days the lift was not working. This was agreed, but it was clear from email correspondence seen by the tribunal that Singh was not happy about the claimant working from home and his attitude towards him changed. The company sought occupational health advice and a list of reasonable adjustments were produced. Singh issued a letter confirming the adjustments, commenting “if you want to go down the legal path that’s fine, I can go legal all day”.He was also claimed to have said that the arrangement was conditional on Lawton meeting a set of objectives and it was pointed out that there were practical implications of facilitating the arrangement long term. There were several other incidents where Sing