Third of contractors have left self-employment ‘when firms need them most’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.More than a third of contractors have been forced out of self-employment over the past 12 months because of the introduction of IR35 reforms, which has potentially reduced employers’ ability to access flexible skills. The Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed (IPSE) found that 35% of contractors have either moved into permanent employment, begun working overseas, retired, or have not been working since the changes to off-payroll working in the private sector were implemented in April 2021. The changes meant that the responsibility for determining the employment status of a contractor shifted to the organisation using their services, which campaigners believed would put organisations off using contract workers. Many continuing to work in contract roles have turned to an umbrella company (34%), or are working through engagements deemed inside IR35. One in 10 respondents to IPSE’s survey said their clients had implemented a blanket ban on all contractors, while one in five said their clients had blanket assessed all contact engagements as within IR35.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.