Discover how technology drives performance at Connect 2020

Justine Woolf, director of consulting at Innecto, part of the Personal Group Family, will discuss how embracing technology and taking a broad view of the employee lifecycle can help employers boost motivation and engagement at Employee Benefits Connect 2020.

The session, titled ‘Reward to drive peak performance in the dynamic workplace of the future’ will take place as part of the Pay and Performance conference stream during the one-day event on Wednesday 26 February 2020.

Taking into account the full employee lifecycle, Woolf will discuss raising the bar across the board, from the onboarding process to sustaining employee motivation long-term, with a view to influencing how long an individual will stay with the business, creating a better experience for both the employer and the employee.

“Part of the talk will be breaking down the lifecycle of the employee and understanding how employers can really raise the bar and keep people motivated for longer to get a better return on investment and better employee experience,” Woolf explains.

In her session, Woolf will also discuss how technology can aid employers in this endeavour, and will provide practical examples of how to create a personalised and valuable experience for every employee.

“The way the world is working, we have generally always focused on wellbeing and engagement on a macro, one-size-fits-all level,” she says. “As we move into the fourth industrial age where there is more technology, there are so many more opportunities to embrace technology to help things feel more personalised.”

Woolf believes that these advances in technology may be the key to engaging future employees, in addition to helping HR teams gather effective insights and data.

Employee Benefits Connect is a unique and interactive platform for reward professionals to come together to discover the future of reward and promote blue-sky thinking for the years ahead. It will take place on Wednesday 26 February 2020 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

