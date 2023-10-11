Diversity code launched for UK investment sector

The investment industry in the UK has signalled a fresh commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion with the creation of new guidance.

The global body for investment professionals, the CFA Institute, launched its voluntary Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Code for the Investment Profession in the UK yesterday. Its creators said they were determined to avoid “tick box compliance” and to produce a way of propelling cultural change.

The US and Canadian versions of the code have been adopted by 160 firms so far.

The code is available to investment organisations of any kind and size “looking to accelerate change by fostering a commitment to DEI”.

The CFA Institute is a not-for-profit organisation that provides investment specialists with finance education. The institute aims to promote standards in ethics, education, and professional excellence in the global investment services industry.

Signatory firms will commit to six principles:

Extending the diverse talent pipeline

Establishing inclusive and equitable hiring and onboarding practices

Creating promotion and retention practices to reduce barriers to progress

Improving DEI outcomes across the investment industry and holding the business responsible for progress

Promoting and increasing measurable DEI results in the sector

Measuring and reporting on progress to drive better DEI results within the business.

Within two years of becoming signatories, companies will need to have an established senior leader ownership and oversight governance process; formal, written and publicly available communications on their DEI strategy, policy, commitments and objectives; and an implementation plan to integrate DEI throughout their organisation.

Margaret Franklin, CEO of the CFA Institute said far more needed to be done across all aspects of DEI and that the code was a key component in the effort to build a “more representative and resilient industry”.