Gender equality in finance ’30 years off’

by Jo Faragher
The number of women in senior roles in finance only grew by 1% in the space of a year
It will take 30 years before the financial services industry reaches gender parity in senior roles, according to Women in Finance champion Amanda Blanc. Blanc, who is chief executive of insurance giant Aviva, said progress towards gender equality in financial services was “frustratingly slow”. The Women in Finance charter cites research showing that the proportion of women in senior management increased by only 1% between 2018 and 2020, from 31% to 32%. At this rate of progression, it would take another 30 years to reach gender parity. The charter asks signatories to accelerate their diversity agendas by committing to a number of actions that will increase gender representation at senior levels in financial services. Working with consultancy Bain & Company, representatives for the charter have come up with a series of recommendations based around four key areas: recruitment, retention/promotion, culture and behaviour and embedding diversity, equity and inclusion.

Its research found that organisations offered a median two weeks’ paternity leave versus 20 weeks’ maternity leave, and only 18% had a career returners programme to enable employees to return after a long break (for example raising children). Suggested activities include restructuring the recruitment process so it removes unconscious biases, making it skills-focused rather than experience-based in approach. The performance management process should be transpar
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

