BrewDog: Is employee voice the answer to a toxic workplace?

series of allegations against chief executive James Watt and others. A recent BBC Disclosure documentary piled on further accusations of inappropriate behaviour from employees in the US.If your organisation faces such challenges, what’s the best way to deal with it?Reports of toxic workplaces such as the Met Police and BrewDog seem to be on the rise. But what can organisations do to turn up the volume of employee voice and ensure they respond to concerns about workplace culture? Nicholas Wright and Darren Briggs offer some suggestions. While many employers are struggling to re-introduce a level of harmony as they adjust to new ways of working in the pandemic, it’s hard to ignore recent headlines about toxic workplaces. Reports of sexual and discriminatory messages being shared over WhatsApp were the final straw for Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick last week, while employees at Scottish beer producer BrewDog have just launched a platform for employees to report any incidences of harassment after a toxic culture at the brewer has repeatedly come to light. A self-described community of activists, calling themselves “punks with purpose”, say the platform will offer employees past and present “a safe and truly independent way to have their voices heard”. It’s not just for employees and alumni of BrewDog, either, but open to the wider hospitality and alcohol industry. Last month the company committed to increase its investment in HR after a