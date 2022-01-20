Sexual harassmentLatest NewsEmployment lawSex discriminationBullying and harassment

Don’t lose momentum on action over sexual harassment, ministers told

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock (posed by models)
Photo: Shutterstock (posed by models)

The government is being urged not to lose momentum in its aim to tackle sexual harassment at work. Six months after the publication of recommendations that centred on the creation of a new duty on organisations to prevent sexual harassment, a UK employment lawyer has said it's time for action in the form of legislation. Deborah Casale, employment partner at London law firm Irwin Mitchell, said there was a danger of ministers losing momentum on the issue and a danger that people had assumed the problem had gone away amid the Covid pandemic. Sexual Harassment in the Workplace stated that explicit protections from third party harassment would be introduced. These would entail extending time limit to six months for those bringing sexual harassment cases under the Equality Act 2010, with the premise that the current three months can be too short a timeframe. The measures would apply to  England, Wales and Scotland. The new duty on organisations would require legislation; this would be introduced “as soon as parliamentary time allows” the government said. Liz Truss, women and equality minister (in addition to her latest role as foreign secretary), said at the time: “This package of measures will not only improve protections for those affected by harassment at work, but will also motivate employers to make improvements to workplace practices and culture which will benefit all employees.”

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

