Judge with dyslexia wins tribunal case over reasonable adjustments

found that the government department breached an equality law that required reasonable adjustments to be made for Zorina Nadine Clarkson Palomares to conduct judicial business efficiently. The tribunal said the ministry had breached its duty by failing to provide Ms Clarkson Palomares – an immigration and social security specialist judge – with the necessary software and training. It also criticised the ministry for not providing the option of a proofreader. Delivering its judgment on 13 January, the tribunal ruled that the government failed to provide voice recognition software from September 2016 until December 2018 and failing to provide training on the proper use of the software from September 2016 until May 2019. The tribunal also upheld a complaint that the government indirectly discriminated against Ms Clarkson Palomares in relation to the requirement to provide written statements in the social security and child support tribunal without the use of voice recognition software between September 2016 and December 2018. The ruling stated: “[They] did not know how to handle the claimant’s situation properly. There was no pre-existing policy to deal with a judicial officeholder facing the challenges that were faced by the claimant”. Court service officials had done their best to provide the claimant with what she needed, heard the tribunal, but that “in the absence of an appropriate policy or procedure they came up against significant obstacles”.A judge with dyslexia has won a discrimination claim against the Ministry of Justice because of the department's failure to provide voice-recognition software to help her carry out her job. Judge Eeley at Reading employment tribunal
