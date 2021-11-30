What HR can learn from EY’s response to sexual harassment

guilty of misconduct for sexually harassing a junior employee. The internal upheaval was expected and the partner has now resigned following the backlash. However EY, through its initial decision to retain him even after the tribunal described his behaviour as “obscene and aggressive”, has now run the risk of effectively implying that it tolerates such behaviour; behaviour that women and men across the globe have been trying to ‘out’ so that employers recognise and deal with the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace. For organisations to stamp out any culture of discrimination, they must be seen to be taking a stance and sending their staff the right message. With a partner acting as he did, what message did that send?Accountancy firm EY recently hit the headlines for allowing a partner to remain in post after he directed sexual comments at a junior employee on a company skiing trip. Zahra Mahmood looks at the implications for EY and outlines what other firms can learn. It should come as no surprise to learn that EY came under fire from its own workforce following a decision to allow a partner to remain in employment despite a professional disciplinary tribunal finding him