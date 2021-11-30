Sexual harassmentFinancial servicesLatest NewsDisciplineDiscipline and grievances

What HR can learn from EY’s response to sexual harassment

by Zahra Mahmood
by Zahra Mahmood Willy Barton / Shutterstock
Willy Barton / Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Accountancy firm EY recently hit the headlines for allowing a partner to remain in post after he directed sexual comments at a junior employee on a company skiing trip. Zahra Mahmood looks at the implications for EY and outlines what other firms can learn. It should come as no surprise to learn that EY came under fire from its own workforce following a decision to allow a partner to remain in employment despite a professional disciplinary tribunal finding him guilty of misconduct for sexually harassing a junior employee. The internal upheaval was expected and the partner has now resigned following the backlash. However EY, through its initial decision to retain him even after the tribunal described his behaviour as “obscene and aggressive”, has now run the risk of effectively implying that it tolerates such behaviour; behaviour that women and men across the globe have been trying to ‘out’ so that employers recognise and deal with the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace. For organisations to stamp out any culture of discrimination, they must be seen to be taking a stance and sending their staff the right message. With a partner acting as he did, what message did that send?

#MeToo

Sexual harassment in the workplace has been widely reported in the news in recent times – the major catalyst for this being in 2018 with allegations surfacing around Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood. It became a widespread phenomenon across social media with women sharing their own experiences of sexual harassment at work using #MeToo.

Sexual harassment

Employers to be liable if they don’t prevent sexual harassment

MP seeks ban on NDA use in sexual harassment cases

The decision by EY to retain the partner following his deeply offensive and degrading comments to a junior employee may unfortunately have a negat
Zahra Mahmood

Zahra is a solicitor at employment and regulatory law firm Constantine Law.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Soldiers and officers to be trained in sexual...

EY partner fined after sexually harassing employee on...

US McDonald’s workers protest against handling of harassment...

Baroness Casey to lead review of Met Police...

Culture of sexism at Jeff Bezos’s rocket firm,...

MP seeks ban on NDA use in sexual...

Porsche salesman unfairly dismissed for joining in with...

US games giant beset by ‘frat boy’ culture,...

Employers to be liable if they don’t prevent...

Blog post alleges sexual harassment and misogyny in...