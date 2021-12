What HR can learn from EY’s response to sexual harassment

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

#MeToo

It should come as no surprise to learn that EY came under fire from its own workforce following a decision to allow a partner to remain in employment despite a professional disciplinary tribunal finding him guilty of misconduct for sexually harassing a junior employee . The internal upheaval was expected and the partner has now resigned following the backlash. However EY, through its initial decision to retain him even after the tribunal described his behaviour as “obscene and aggressive”, has now run the risk of effectively implying that it tolerates such behaviour; behaviour that women and men across the globe have been trying to ‘out’ so that employers recognise and deal with the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace. For organisations to stamp out any culture of discrimination, they must be seen to be taking a stance and sending their staff the right message. With a partner acting as he did, what message did that send?Sexual harassment in the workplace has been widely reported in the news in recent times – the major catalyst for this being in 2018 with allegations surfacing around Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood. It became a widespread phenomenon across social media with women sharing their own experiences of sexual harassment at work using #MeToo.The decision by EY to retain the partner following his deeply offensive and degrading comments to a junior employee may unfortunately have a negat