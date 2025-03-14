EHRC warns 1,400 McDonald’s branches of legal action against harassment

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has written to every branch of McDonald’s in the UK warning that owners could face action if they fail to protect staff from sexual harassment.

Earlier this year, UK chief executive Alistair Macrow faced questions from MPs after a series of BBC investigations uncovered hundreds of reports of harassment, even after the company claimed to have introduced measures to keep staff safe.

According to the BBC, which has seen the letter sent to 1,400 branches, the continuing allegations have been called “troubling”, and the chain has been warned about “repeated incidents”.

In February 2023, the EHRC entered a legally binding agreement with McDonald’s to prevent sexual harassment in its restaurants, but franchises are not covered. More than 80% of its outlets in the UK are franchises.

Later that year, it dismissed 18 people after the BBC found that workers as young as 17 were being groped and harassed, and employees complained of racism and bullying.

Since this original investigation, hundreds more incidents have been reported and the business has been asked to appear before a select committee twice.

The letter adds: “It is your duty to ensure that any anti-discrimination and harassment measures you currently have in place are effective, and to take any necessary steps to protect your workers.”

It sets out the “reasonable steps” branches should be taking to prevent sexual harassment, including regular risk assessments and ensuring complaints are dealt with sensitively and effectively through a robust procedure.

Restaurants that do not comply with these legal duties “may be at risk of enforcement action”, it explains.

Liam Byrne, chair of the Business and Trade Select Committee, called for the EHRC to explain why it is “only now writing to McDonald’s restaurants about their new duty under the law… when it came into effect nearly six months ago”.

Last October, employers came under a new duty to take steps to prevent sexual harassment of workers under the Worker Protection Act.

Speaking to the select committee in January, Macrow said 29 people had been dismissed over sexual harassment allegations in the last 12 months.

In a statement to the BBC, McDonald’s said it was committed to doing everything possible to ensure a safe working environment for all employees.

“These actions include everything from enhanced training programmes and onboarding practices, through to the launch of a new digital speak up channel designed with our and our franchisees’ restaurant crew in mind,” the spokesperson said.

“We are confident that the plan we have in place is working and making a difference to the near 170,000 people currently employed by McDonald’s and our franchisees across McDonald’s in the UK & Ireland today.”

