Employee Benefits Reset online series to explore latest HR insights

Employee Benefits Reset online series, which will take place 5 October to 16 October 2020, will play host to a number of speakers discussing the latest trends, insights and solutions in the HR, reward and benefits industry.

Up to four events will take place per day, covering the latest topics including championing remote working, employee expectations post Covid-19, HR and the new normal, re-inventing pensions in a post pandemic world and mental health in turbulent times.

Attendees will hear from Tim Robertson, UK compensation and benefits lead at Microsoft, who will open the event with the first keynote address, Oliver Payne, international pensions and data analytics manager at Ford Motor Company, Sheila Champion-Smeeth, global head of wellbeing and people at Cisco, and Fiona McAslan, wellbeing lead, HR chief operating officer at Natwest Group. Fujitsu, Royal Mail, BT and IKEA, will also be sharing their insights during the two week event.

There will be opportunities for attendees to take part in question and answer sessions, which will be featured in post-show podcasts.

To attend any of these events, attendees can register for free up until an hour before the event start time, with no limit to how many events they attend.

