Reproductive healthLatest NewsFamily-friendly benefits

80% of employers offer no support with breastfeeding

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Sunflower Light Pro / Shutterstock
Sunflower Light Pro / Shutterstock

Four out five employers do not offer any support to new parents around breastfeeding.

Research, commissioned by Peppy to mark World Breastfeeding Week, found that nearly two thirds of employers (63%) offer support for new parents, but specific support for infant feeding is only offered by 18% of employers overall.

Dr Mridula Pore, CEO of Peppy, said that the focus of World Breastfeeding Week this year is on education and support and she encouraged employers to do more.

“Employers often struggle to find the right way to support new parents. They may send a bouquet of flowers after the birth, which is a lovely gesture, but having support from a paediatric expert will go so much further in helping them settle into this new phase of life and tackle inevitable questions and worries with confidence.”

Family-friendly benefits

Paid neonatal leave bill receives government backing

Equal parental leave at Aviva blooms

Policy on employees breastfeeding and expressing milk

Peppy said that, as well as helping individual employees, offering support for new parents helps organisations demonstrating that they care about the health and wellbeing of working parents and their families.

Comprehensive support should also continue as the employee transitions back to work, as this can have implications for how parents decide to feed their baby.

Employers may need to consider offering flexible working to accommodate breastfeeding or pumping breaks, and allocating a suitable room for such purposes.

Pore added: “At a time when NHS services are already hugely overstretched, the value of personalised and empathetic care from an infant feeding expert is immense. In particular, support that is available digitally gives new parents the ability to source information at a time to suit them no matter what routine they or their new baby might be following.

“Offering feeding support is one of the best new baby gifts that parents can receive, genuinely strengthening the bond between parent and baby and parent and employer.”

The research on employers’ breastfeeding support was carried out by Opinium among 506 HR decision makers.

Compensation and benefits opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more compensation and benefits jobs

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. He specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts, most recently on the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Childcare: Bright Horizons’ mission to elevate the profession

Childcare costs: One in three preschool parents spend...

Is there room for love in the 9...

2022: The year of supportive work perks?

Employment law in 2022: Eight action points for...

Personnel Today Awards 2021: Wickes and Peppy nail...

Personnel Today Awards 2021: Financial Services Compensation Scheme...

UK gender pay gap progress slow as motherhood...

Businesses praised – and shamed – over family-friendly...

KFC: How a focus on belonging built a...