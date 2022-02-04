Hybrid workingVaccinationsSocial mediaLatest NewsEmployment law

Employment law 2022: Nick Hurley talks to Oven-Ready HR

by Rob Moss
Keeping up to date with UK employment law is a must for all HR professionals. The events of the last couple of years have seen many organisations race to catch up with the new norms of flexible or hybrid working, toying with issues such as mandatory vaccinations and whether employees who are based at home and no longer visible, are actually being productive.  Joining me to dicusss the legal landscape is one of the UK's leading employment law experts.  Nick Hurley is divisional managing partner in the employment practice of leading international law firm Charles Russell Speechlys. Nick is a prolific contributor to newspapers and journals, regularly lectures on employment law issues, has appeared on radio and TV and has contributed chapters to a number of books. He is a non-executive director of the City HR Association and is recognised as a world leading practitioner in Who’s Who Legal. In this episode you 'll discover:
  • What organisations need to consider when encouraging workers back to the office;
  • Some of the legal trends that have emerged since workers have been based from home;
  • The thorny issue of whether organisations can mandate vaccinations for their employees;
  • The 2022 employment law landscape including a law to prevent sexual harassment and changing the law surrounding flexible working making it the default position from day 1;
  • Nick's opinion on the various employment law private member's bills in circulation including Lord Hendy's Status of Workers bill and Barry Gardiner's fire and rehire bill;
  • The evergreen issue surrounding social media posts and how these can end up with employees in very hot water.

Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.

