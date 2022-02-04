Employment law 2022: Nick Hurley talks to Oven-Ready HR

- What organisations need to consider when encouraging workers back to the office;
- Some of the legal trends that have emerged since workers have been based from home;
- The thorny issue of whether organisations can mandate vaccinations for their employees;
- The 2022 employment law landscape including a law to prevent sexual harassment and changing the law surrounding flexible working making it the default position from day 1;
- Nick's opinion on the various employment law private member's bills in circulation including Lord Hendy's Status of Workers bill and Barry Gardiner's fire and rehire bill;
- The evergreen issue surrounding social media posts and how these can end up with employees in very hot water.