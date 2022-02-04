Collective bargainingEconomics, government & businessLatest NewsPay settlements

Bank of England chief warns workers not to ask for a hike in pay

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has implored workers not to ask for significant pay rises in a bid to tackle high inflation. In an interview regarding the Bank’s decision to raise interest rates to 0.5% yesterday (3 February), Bailey said it was important to ensure that “there isn’t more inflation pressure domestically”. “That would come for instance from things like wage bargaining,” he added. In another interview for the BBC, he said there needed to be “a moderation of pay rises”, adding that this was a “painful” message. Inflation hit a 30-year high of 5.4% in the 12 months to December 2021, as measured by the consumer prices index (CPI). It is on course to rise above 7% this year.

Pay settlements

How to use inflation statistics in pay setting  Pay planning for 2021/2022 Pay awards: 20 January 2022
Weekly earnings, meanwhile, rose by 3.8% in the three months to November compared with the same quarter in 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics. This means workers suffered a real-terms pay cut of more than 1% as the higher cost of living wiped out any increase in pay. Furthermore, new figures from Incomes Data Research suggest that around half of pay awards will be worth 3% or more in 2022. While this is a solid rise on last year’s median of 2%, these awards are still below-inflation pay increases. Consumers received a further blow this week as the government announced it would increase the energy price cap by 54%, meaning many households will see gas and electricity bills rise by between £700 and £2,000 a year.
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

HR and the curious intersection of free hot...

Inflation hits 30-year high

ONS: Wages fail to keep up with cost...

What’s driving the upward pressure on pay?

Inflation to impact labour market more than pandemic

Ovo Energy expected to make a quarter of...

Professionals set for pay rise following year of...

Top CEOs’ UK pay overtook average workers’ salary...

Latest awards show signs of pay pressure

Tesco improves pay offer, but strike threat remains...