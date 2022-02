Bank of England chief warns workers not to ask for a hike in pay

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

In an interview regarding the Bank’s decision to raise interest rates to 0.5% yesterday (3 February), Bailey said it was important to ensure that “there isn’t more inflation pressure domestically”. “That would come for instance from things like wage bargaining,” he added. In another interview for the BBC, he said there needed to be “a moderation of pay rises”, adding that this was a “painful” message. Inflation hit a 30-year high of 5.4% in the 12 months to December 2021, as measured by the consumer prices index (CPI). It is on course to rise above 7% this year.Weekly earnings, meanwhile, rose by 3.8% in the three months to November compared with the same quarter in 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics. This means workers suffered a real-terms pay cut of more than 1% as the higher cost of living wiped out any increase in pay. Furthermore, new figures from Incomes Data Research suggest that around half of pay awards will be worth 3% or more in 2022. While this is a solid rise on last year’s median of 2%, these awards are still below-inflation pay increases. Consumers received a further blow this week as the government announced it would increase the energy price cap by 54%, meaning many households will see gas and electricity bills rise by between £700 and £2,000 a year.